Left Menu

Simultaneous Polls Bill Sparks Federalism Debate in Parliament

The Congress criticized the simultaneous polls Bill as anti-constitutional, highlighting its threat to federalism. Despite fiery debates, the BJP failed to secure the required majority for a constitutional amendment. The Bill, opposed by multiple parties, was introduced in the Lok Sabha amid contentious discussions on its implications for India’s parliamentary democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:34 IST
Simultaneous Polls Bill Sparks Federalism Debate in Parliament
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has vehemently opposed the Bill proposing simultaneous elections, labeling it anti-constitutional and a threat to federalism. Their stance is that the Bill undermines India's federal structure, a claim that has been echoed by several other opposition parties.

During the Lok Sabha session, Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Shashi Tharoor highlighted that the ruling BJP lacks the two-third majority needed to pass a constitutional amendment. Tharoor emphasized that simultaneous polls could destabilize governments without a fixed-term framework, infringing on the electorate's mandate.

Despite these concerns, and the lack of majority support, the Bill was introduced after 269 members voted in favor versus 198 against. The introduction marked the first use of the electronic voting system in the new Parliament House, intensifying discussions about the Bill's potential impact on India's legislative system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024