Simultaneous Polls Bill Sparks Federalism Debate in Parliament

The Congress has vehemently opposed the Bill proposing simultaneous elections, labeling it anti-constitutional and a threat to federalism. Their stance is that the Bill undermines India's federal structure, a claim that has been echoed by several other opposition parties.

During the Lok Sabha session, Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Shashi Tharoor highlighted that the ruling BJP lacks the two-third majority needed to pass a constitutional amendment. Tharoor emphasized that simultaneous polls could destabilize governments without a fixed-term framework, infringing on the electorate's mandate.

Despite these concerns, and the lack of majority support, the Bill was introduced after 269 members voted in favor versus 198 against. The introduction marked the first use of the electronic voting system in the new Parliament House, intensifying discussions about the Bill's potential impact on India's legislative system.

(With inputs from agencies.)