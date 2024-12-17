Delhi Police Destroys Over 10,600 kg of Illegal Drugs in Major Operation
Delhi Police carried out a significant operation, destroying over 10,600 kilograms of illegal drugs valued over Rs 1,600 crore. The operation involved the destruction of various narcotics and was attended by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The police have been actively conducting anti-drug campaigns and financial investigations.
In a massive operation, the Delhi Police on Tuesday destroyed over 10,600 kilograms of illegal drugs at Biotic Waste Solutions. These drugs, valued at more than Rs 1,600 crore in the international market, included substances like cannabis, hashish, heroin, and cocaine.
Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena was present to witness the significant destruction process. The operation was conducted in compliance with the Supreme Court's orders, with various committees formed to oversee the destruction of drugs seized from traffickers since 1969.
With a focus on eradicating drug trafficking, Delhi Police registered 1,714 cases under the NDPS Act until December 15 and arrested over 2,169 traffickers. A comprehensive one-month campaign launched on December 1 targets schools, colleges, and public transport to further bolster the anti-drug initiative.
