Left Menu

Telangana Court's Crackdown on Organized Drug Trafficking

A Telangana court sentenced eight individuals to a decade of rigorous imprisonment in a high-profile drug trafficking case. The NCB's crackdown intercepted 681 kg of cannabis being smuggled. Convicted under the NDPS Act, the individuals face a fine and highlight the NCB's commitment to eradicating drug networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 22:02 IST
Telangana Court's Crackdown on Organized Drug Trafficking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, a court in Telangana has sentenced eight individuals to ten years of rigorous imprisonment for their involvement in a high-profile case of organized drug trafficking, officials revealed on Tuesday.

The case, originating on February 24, 2021, saw the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) intercept a significant cache of 681 kg of Cannabis at the Pedda Amberpet toll plaza located on the Nehru Outer Ring Road. The seizure occurred in the Ranga Reddy district as the narcotics were being transported in three vehicles. This operation resulted in the arrest of Suresh Shyamrao Pawar, Vishal Ramesh Pawar, Balaji Ramdas Ware, Manoj Vilas Dhotre, Dhyaneshwar Lalasaheb Deshmukh, Ramraje Chaturbhuj Gunjale, Akshay Anant Gandhi, and Sachin Dagadu Sanap.

Officials detailed that the arrested individuals were engaged in smuggling large quantities of narcotics from Sileru in Visakhapatnam to Pune and Osmanabad by passing through Hyderabad. The Additional District and Sessions Court sentenced them to imprisonment along with a Rs 1 lakh fine each under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. This case underscores the NCB's dedication to dismantling drug syndicates, aligning with data from the UNODC stating cannabis as a widely used illicit substance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025