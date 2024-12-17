Left Menu

Gaza Ceasefire Talks: Hope Amid Tension

A potential agreement to halt the Gaza conflict and free hostages may be signed soon, with talks progressing in Cairo. Mediators including the U.S. and Egypt are making efforts ahead of President Biden's term end. Negotiations are cautious but optimistic, with critical discussions currently underway.

Updated: 17-12-2024 21:56 IST
In a significant development, negotiations to end the ongoing 14-month conflict in Gaza are showing progress, with an agreement that could potentially be signed in the coming days. The talks, held in Cairo, are being facilitated by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, just before President Joe Biden's term concludes next month.

White House spokesperson John Kirby remarked on the situation's optimism, albeit with cautious reservation, considering previous unsuccessful attempts. The envisaged ceasefire deal would cease hostilities and facilitate the exchange of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

Amid complex diplomatic maneuvers, Prime Minister Netanyahu's whereabouts remain a topic of speculation. However, Israeli and Palestinian officials continue serious mediations, aiming for a comprehensive agreement that could potentially defuse regional tensions and avoid exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

