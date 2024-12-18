Extended Ceasefire: Navigating Tensions in Northern Syria
The ceasefire between Turkey and U.S.-backed Kurdish Syrian forces near Manbij has been extended. The U.S. aims to mediate long-term stability amid ongoing conflicts involving Ankara and the SDF, a key coalition ally. Discussions include a proposal for a demilitarized zone in Kobani.
The United States and Turkey have extended a ceasefire agreement with the Kurdish Syrian forces until the week's conclusion, a move designed to foster potential stability in the war-torn northern Syrian city of Manbij.
U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, addressing a press briefing, emphasized ongoing dialogues with Turkey and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to prolong the ceasefire. This development follows a tumultuous period marked by Turkish-backed forces engaging the SDF, an essential ally in the coalition against Islamic State militants.
Focused talks aim to address Turkey's security suspicions tied to the YPG militia while considering a proposed plan for a demilitarized zone in the strategic city of Kobani. Despite efforts, hostilities persist, with recent artillery exchanges intensifying in southern Kobani.
(With inputs from agencies.)