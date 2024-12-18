Cache Uncovered: Arms, Ammunition, and Narcotics Seized Near LoC

In a significant operation on Wednesday, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir recovered a sizeable cache of arms, ammunition, and narcotics from the forested area near the Line of Control in Kupwara district.

Based on precise intelligence, the army and police initiated a joint search in the Amrohi area of Tangdhar on Tuesday, leading to the discovery.

The haul included four pistols, six pistol magazines, approximately four kilograms of narcotics, and other war-like materials. The Chinar Corps reaffirmed its dedication to maintaining a terror-free environment in Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)