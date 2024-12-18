Cache Uncovered: Arms, Ammunition, and Narcotics Seized Near LoC
Security forces recovered arms, ammunition, and narcotics from a forest near the Line of Control in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, based on specific intelligence, was carried out jointly by the army and police. The Chinar Corps emphasized its resolve to keep Kashmir terror-free.
In a significant operation on Wednesday, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir recovered a sizeable cache of arms, ammunition, and narcotics from the forested area near the Line of Control in Kupwara district.
Based on precise intelligence, the army and police initiated a joint search in the Amrohi area of Tangdhar on Tuesday, leading to the discovery.
The haul included four pistols, six pistol magazines, approximately four kilograms of narcotics, and other war-like materials. The Chinar Corps reaffirmed its dedication to maintaining a terror-free environment in Kashmir.
