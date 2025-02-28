Left Menu

Erdogan Hails New Stage for 'Terror-Free Turkey'

Turkey's President Erdogan announced a significant development towards peace as PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan calls for disarmament. This move represents a new phase in Turkey's goal for a 'terror-free' nation. The announcement marks potential progress in efforts to resolve long-standing conflicts and promote stability in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 23:39 IST
President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has announced a potentially pivotal moment in the nation's security efforts. Abdullah Ocalan, the leader of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), currently imprisoned, has called for disarmament.

Erdogan highlighted this development as a new phase in pursuing a 'terror-free Turkey.' This move could pave the way for resolving deep-rooted conflicts and enhancing national stability.

The announcement signals a continued commitment to overcoming terrorism and fostering peace within Turkey, marking a hopeful step forward in ongoing efforts by Turkish authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

