Erdogan Hails New Stage for 'Terror-Free Turkey'

President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has announced a potentially pivotal moment in the nation's security efforts. Abdullah Ocalan, the leader of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), currently imprisoned, has called for disarmament.

Erdogan highlighted this development as a new phase in pursuing a 'terror-free Turkey.' This move could pave the way for resolving deep-rooted conflicts and enhancing national stability.

The announcement signals a continued commitment to overcoming terrorism and fostering peace within Turkey, marking a hopeful step forward in ongoing efforts by Turkish authorities.

