Assam's Major Drug Bust: A Multi-Crore Fight Against Narcotics

In a major revelation, the Assam government announced on Monday that law enforcement agencies have seized drugs worth nearly Rs 4000 crore since 2016. The announcement was made in the state assembly by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also oversees the Home department.

During the period, authorities confiscated significant quantities of narcotics including 1614.94 kg of heroin, 472.30 kg of brown sugar, and 1.62 lakh kg of ganja, among others. With these efforts, the government reported intercepting illegal trade valued at Rs 3,989.71 crore in total, adding to the growing list of high-profile drug busts in the state.

Emphasizing the rigorous actions taken, the Chief Minister detailed that police efforts have resulted in the seizure of additional drugs this year, up to February 23. Vowing to intensify these operations, he reiterated the government's commitment to eradicating the drug menace from Assam entirely.

(With inputs from agencies.)