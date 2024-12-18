Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Gang Rape Survivor Passes Away After Five-Month Struggle

A 40-year-old gang rape survivor died in a district women's hospital after battling severe health issues for five months. She became pregnant following the attack, which went unnoticed until her health deteriorated. A case has been registered against five suspects as police intensify arrest efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Azamgarh | Updated: 18-12-2024 10:22 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 10:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 40-year-old woman, who was a survivor of a brutal gang rape and became pregnant as a result, succumbed to her injuries at a district women's hospital. She had been fighting for her life for five months following the heinous assault that left her in critical condition.

The woman's health had been deteriorating significantly since the attack in July, according to local officials. She was five months pregnant and severely anemic when her family, after discovering her condition, approached the authorities, leading to a medical examination that confirmed her pregnancy.

Superintendent of Police Chirag Jain revealed that the victim, who was mentally challenged, had struggled with life since her husband's death a decade ago. The police have now intensified efforts to arrest the suspects after registering a case of gang rape against five men. Despite blood donations and intensive care efforts, the woman passed away on Monday night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

