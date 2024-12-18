High-Profile Assassination: Unmasking the Ukraine-Russia Nexus
A citizen of Uzbekistan has been detained by Russia for allegedly planting a bomb that killed Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov in Moscow, under Ukraine's orders. Kirillov, a top Russian military officer, was accused by Ukraine of using chemical weapons. The suspect claimed he was offered $100,000 and residency in Europe for the act.
Russia announced the arrest of an Uzbek national accused of planting the bomb that killed Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov in Moscow. The attack, reportedly orchestrated by Ukraine's security service, marks a grave escalation.
Kirillov, leading Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, died after an explosive hidden in an electric scooter detonated. The Ukrainian SBU claimed responsibility, citing Kirillov's alleged use of chemical weapons against Ukrainian forces, an accusation Russia denies.
The suspect confessed to Russian investigators, describing how the bomb was delivered and his role in the plot, including setting surveillance. Officials are tracking other suspects, with reports of another arrest, as the investigation widens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
