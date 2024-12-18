ED Raids Linked to Odisha MLA's Deceased Brother in Money Laundering Probe
The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches on properties linked to the deceased brother of Odisha's BJD MLA Pramila Malik as part of a money laundering probe connected to a bank loan fraud. The raids occurred at locations associated with Khirod Malik in Sambalpur.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of raids on Wednesday targeting properties associated with the late Khirod Malik, the brother of Biju Janta Dal (BJD) legislator Pramila Malik, in Sambalpur, Odisha. These actions are part of an ongoing money laundering investigation, as confirmed by official sources.
Khirod Malik passed away in September, and the current investigation by the central agency reportedly links to a bank loan fraud case. Although efforts to reach MLA Pramila Malik for a statement have been unsuccessful, her political career includes serving as a seven-time MLA for the Binjharpur assembly in the Jajpur district and as the former revenue and disaster management minister under Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
The details of the investigation remain confidential, but the ED's operations underscore the agency's commitment to addressing financial misconduct at all levels.
