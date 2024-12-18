Real-Time Rescue: Kottayam Doctor Escapes 'Virtual Arrest' by Online Fraudsters
A doctor in Kottayam was victimized by fraudsters posing as Mumbai police officers in a 'virtual arrest' scheme. Due to quick thinking by Kerala police and SBI officials, Rs 4.65 lakh of the defrauded sum was recovered. The perpetrators convinced the doctor he was under investigation for money laundering, prompting the fraudulent transaction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:05 IST
- Country:
- India
A Kottayam doctor narrowly escaped a scam known as 'virtual arrest' orchestrated by fraudsters posing as Mumbai police officers, according to Kerala police.
The cyber cell and State Bank of India officials identified and thwarted the fraudulent Rs five lakh transaction, recovering Rs 4.65 lakh stolen from the doctor.
Fraudsters intimidated the doctor, claiming an investigation for money laundering, and demanded money. The police intervened just in time, highlighting the importance of vigilance against such scams.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kottayam
- doctor
- fraud
- cyber cell
- Kerala police
- SBI
- virtual arrest
- Mumbai police
- scam
- money laundering
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SBI Report Signals Concern: Credit Growth Slumps Across Sectors
SBI Celebrates Paralympic Champions with Grand Felicitation
SBI and Tata MF Invest Heavily in Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
SBI Seeks Rule Change for Active Accounts Amid Dormancy Concerns
Telangana: Police arrest three people in SBI theft case, seize 2.5 kgs gold ornaments