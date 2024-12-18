Left Menu

Real-Time Rescue: Kottayam Doctor Escapes 'Virtual Arrest' by Online Fraudsters

A doctor in Kottayam was victimized by fraudsters posing as Mumbai police officers in a 'virtual arrest' scheme. Due to quick thinking by Kerala police and SBI officials, Rs 4.65 lakh of the defrauded sum was recovered. The perpetrators convinced the doctor he was under investigation for money laundering, prompting the fraudulent transaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:05 IST
A Kottayam doctor narrowly escaped a scam known as 'virtual arrest' orchestrated by fraudsters posing as Mumbai police officers, according to Kerala police.

The cyber cell and State Bank of India officials identified and thwarted the fraudulent Rs five lakh transaction, recovering Rs 4.65 lakh stolen from the doctor.

Fraudsters intimidated the doctor, claiming an investigation for money laundering, and demanded money. The police intervened just in time, highlighting the importance of vigilance against such scams.

