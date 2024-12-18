Real-Time Rescue: Kottayam Doctor Escapes 'Virtual Arrest' by Online Fraudsters

A Kottayam doctor narrowly escaped a scam known as 'virtual arrest' orchestrated by fraudsters posing as Mumbai police officers, according to Kerala police.

The cyber cell and State Bank of India officials identified and thwarted the fraudulent Rs five lakh transaction, recovering Rs 4.65 lakh stolen from the doctor.

Fraudsters intimidated the doctor, claiming an investigation for money laundering, and demanded money. The police intervened just in time, highlighting the importance of vigilance against such scams.

(With inputs from agencies.)