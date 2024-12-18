Tax Evasion and Legal Woes: The Turbulent Tale of Andrew and Tristan Tate
A UK judge has ruled that British police can seize £2.7 million from internet personalities Andrew and Tristan Tate over unpaid taxes. The Tates are accused of failing to pay tax on £21 million of revenue from online businesses. They deny additional criminal charges in Romania.
- United Kingdom
British authorities are set to seize almost £2.7 million from internet celebrities Andrew and Tristan Tate due to unpaid tax obligations, as decreed by a London judge on Wednesday.
The Devon and Cornwall Police initiated legal proceedings at Westminster Magistrates' Court earlier this year against the Tates and another unnamed individual.
Accused of neglecting tax payments on £21 million earned from online ventures from 2014 to 2022, the Tates are also facing severe charges in Romania. They have dismissed these allegations, claiming it to be a systemic conspiracy.
