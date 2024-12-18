Tax Evasion and Legal Woes: The Turbulent Tale of Andrew and Tristan Tate

British authorities are set to seize almost £2.7 million from internet celebrities Andrew and Tristan Tate due to unpaid tax obligations, as decreed by a London judge on Wednesday.

The Devon and Cornwall Police initiated legal proceedings at Westminster Magistrates' Court earlier this year against the Tates and another unnamed individual.

Accused of neglecting tax payments on £21 million earned from online ventures from 2014 to 2022, the Tates are also facing severe charges in Romania. They have dismissed these allegations, claiming it to be a systemic conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)