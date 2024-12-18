Left Menu

Controversial Promotion: Kerala's IPS Shake-Up Amidst Allegations

In a controversial move, Kerala's government promoted senior IPS officer M R Ajithkumar to Director General of Police despite facing allegations, including political meetings and disruptions at a festival. His promotion drew criticism from opposition parties citing influence from RSS and ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:58 IST
Controversial Promotion: Kerala's IPS Shake-Up Amidst Allegations
Kerala's political stage has been stirred by a controversial decision to promote IPS officer M R Ajithkumar to the rank of Director General of Police.

Despite facing serious allegations and political scrutiny, Ajithkumar's elevation was approved by the cabinet led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Opposition parties have criticized the decision, claiming it was influenced by Ajithkumar's ties with the RSS.

