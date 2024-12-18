Restoration of Mayotte's Water Supply Post-Cyclone
Authorities in Mayotte reported significant progress in restoring the island's water supply after recent cyclone damage. Presently, 50% of the inhabitants have access to water, with expectations to expand this to 75% by the week’s end. The water production capacity is steadily improving.
The cyclone-hit island of Mayotte is seeing a partial restoration of its vital water supply system, according to local authorities.
As of Wednesday, half of Mayotte's population now has access to water, with efforts underway to increase supply to 75% by the end of the week.
This comes as the island reaches 50% of its water production capacity, which authorities aim to further enhance in the coming days.
