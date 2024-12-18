Left Menu

Restoration of Mayotte's Water Supply Post-Cyclone

Authorities in Mayotte reported significant progress in restoring the island's water supply after recent cyclone damage. Presently, 50% of the inhabitants have access to water, with expectations to expand this to 75% by the week’s end. The water production capacity is steadily improving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mamoudzou | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:03 IST
Restoration of Mayotte's Water Supply Post-Cyclone
  • Country:
  • Mayotte

The cyclone-hit island of Mayotte is seeing a partial restoration of its vital water supply system, according to local authorities.

As of Wednesday, half of Mayotte's population now has access to water, with efforts underway to increase supply to 75% by the end of the week.

This comes as the island reaches 50% of its water production capacity, which authorities aim to further enhance in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024