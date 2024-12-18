Left Menu

Indian-Origin Man Jailed for Brutal Attack in London

A 34-year-old Indian-origin man, Parvez Patel, has been sentenced to four years in prison for a grievous bodily harm attack on a woman in London. Patel was arrested at the scene after neighbors called the police. The victim suffered severe injuries but bravely testified, leading to Patel's conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Loiza | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:05 IST
Indian-Origin Man Jailed for Brutal Attack in London
attack

An Indian-origin man, Parvez Patel, aged 34, has received a four-year prison sentence following a violent attack on a woman in her home in London. The incident occurred on January 29 when Patel, having booked a sex worker, assaulted her, resulting in severe bodily harm.

The attack drew attention after neighboring residents heard the woman's cries and promptly alerted the authorities. The Metropolitan Police swiftly arrested Patel at the crime scene, later charging him with crimes including grievous bodily harm with intent. Patel's trial concluded recently at Southwark Crown Court, leading to his sentencing.

Police commend the victim's courage for testifying against Patel, which was instrumental in his conviction. Authorities emphasize the vulnerability of sex workers and their commitment to offering them protection and justice. Patel was convicted specifically for grievous bodily harm, despite facing multiple charges initially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

