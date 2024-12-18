Indian-Origin Man Jailed for Brutal Attack in London

An Indian-origin man, Parvez Patel, aged 34, has received a four-year prison sentence following a violent attack on a woman in her home in London. The incident occurred on January 29 when Patel, having booked a sex worker, assaulted her, resulting in severe bodily harm.

The attack drew attention after neighboring residents heard the woman's cries and promptly alerted the authorities. The Metropolitan Police swiftly arrested Patel at the crime scene, later charging him with crimes including grievous bodily harm with intent. Patel's trial concluded recently at Southwark Crown Court, leading to his sentencing.

Police commend the victim's courage for testifying against Patel, which was instrumental in his conviction. Authorities emphasize the vulnerability of sex workers and their commitment to offering them protection and justice. Patel was convicted specifically for grievous bodily harm, despite facing multiple charges initially.

(With inputs from agencies.)