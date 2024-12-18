Crackdown on Interstate Arms Smuggling: Multi-State NIA Raids

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) executed a series of raids across four states on Wednesday, intensifying its crackdown on an interstate arms smuggling network. Officials reported that searches were carried out at 15 locations, including 12 in Bihar, three in Nagaland, one in Haryana, and one in Jammu and Kashmir.

The raids aimed to uncover connections to four individuals already arrested and charged in the ongoing investigation. The operation led to the recovery of a .315 rifle, ammunition, digital devices, and raw materials believed to be used in firearms production. Additionally, a car, significant cash, and incriminating documents were seized.

This case highlights an illicit network smuggling restricted weapons southward, with Bihar identified as both a destination and transit point. The NIA's investigation reveals a longstanding involvement of the accused in this illegal trade.

