France Ties Syrian Reconstruction Aid to Political Stability

France's foreign minister declared that the provision of reconstruction aid to Syria, along with the lifting of sanctions, will require clear political and security commitments by the nation's new leadership.

During a parliamentary session, Jean-Noel Barrot indicated that Paris would facilitate a follow-up meeting in January, succeeding a previous gathering in Jordan last week which included Arab, Western, and Turkish partners.

This meeting aims to deliberate on Syria's future, emphasizing the importance of stability and international cooperation in the reconstruction process.

