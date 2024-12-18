Hostage Crisis Sparks U.N. Tension Amid Gaza Conflict

In a fervent address, Michael Levy, whose brother Or is held captive by Hamas in Gaza, condemned the United Nations Security Council's lack of decisive action in resolving the hostage crisis. Levy, speaking on Wednesday, urged the council to unequivocally declare that terrorism shall not win.

Despite numerous resolutions calling for the immediate release of hostages, the council has yet to denounce Hamas's attack on October 7, 2023. The United States' veto of a draft resolution, citing the need for humanitarian negotiations, has further stalled progress. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts involving the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar continue with cautious optimism for a peace agreement soon.

The ongoing conflict has wreaked havoc in Gaza, with large-scale devastation forcing millions from their homes and resulting in an alarming humanitarian crisis. Algerian U.N. Ambassador Amar Bendjama lamented the dire conditions, describing Gaza as a 'graveyard for the living.'

