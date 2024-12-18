Left Menu

Hostage Crisis Sparks U.N. Tension Amid Gaza Conflict

Michael Levy criticized the U.N. Security Council for inaction on the Gaza hostage situation, urging decisive measures against Hamas. As diplomatic talks continue, the conflict persists, leaving civilians in peril. The council's silence contrasts its previous resolutions demanding immediate hostage releases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:59 IST
Hostage Crisis Sparks U.N. Tension Amid Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a fervent address, Michael Levy, whose brother Or is held captive by Hamas in Gaza, condemned the United Nations Security Council's lack of decisive action in resolving the hostage crisis. Levy, speaking on Wednesday, urged the council to unequivocally declare that terrorism shall not win.

Despite numerous resolutions calling for the immediate release of hostages, the council has yet to denounce Hamas's attack on October 7, 2023. The United States' veto of a draft resolution, citing the need for humanitarian negotiations, has further stalled progress. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts involving the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar continue with cautious optimism for a peace agreement soon.

The ongoing conflict has wreaked havoc in Gaza, with large-scale devastation forcing millions from their homes and resulting in an alarming humanitarian crisis. Algerian U.N. Ambassador Amar Bendjama lamented the dire conditions, describing Gaza as a 'graveyard for the living.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024