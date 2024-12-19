Montana Supreme Court Upholds Youth Activists' Climate Victory
In a groundbreaking decision, Montana's Supreme Court affirmed on Wednesday the constitutional right to a stable climate, striking down laws that barred regulators from considering greenhouse gas effects in fossil-fuel project permits.
The ruling supports the claims of 16 young activists who argued that their health and futures were at risk due to the state's energy policies.
This decision marks a monumental victory for youth environmental activists, highlighting the constitutional duty to protect a clean and healthful environment. It follows a similar landmark settlement in Hawaii focused on decarbonizing transportation.
