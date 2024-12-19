Russian air defense systems successfully repelled a Ukrainian missile assault targeting the Rostov region, Governor Yuri Slyusar confirmed on Wednesday. A total of 10 missiles were intercepted by air defense units, preventing significant damage or casualties.

According to Ukrainian officials, the attack aimed at a chemical plant crucial to Russia's military operations, as it supplies rocket fuel. The incident caused a fire in a village house, but emergency services managed the situation efficiently. While the strike's industrial target was not explicitly mentioned by Slyusar, it aligns with reports from Ukrainian sources.

Unofficial sources on both sides speculated the use of Western-supplied missiles, though formal confirmations remain elusive. Meanwhile, in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-installed authorities claimed to have downed four additional missiles, citing British-sourced weapons as the possible arsenal.

(With inputs from agencies.)