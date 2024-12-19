Left Menu

Defended Skies: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Missile Attack

Russian air defense systems intercepted a Ukrainian missile attack targeting the Rostov region. Ukrainian officials said the attack focused on a chemical plant supplying rocket fuel. There were no casualties, but a fire resulted from the attack. The incident remains unverified by independent sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 02:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 02:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian air defense systems successfully repelled a Ukrainian missile assault targeting the Rostov region, Governor Yuri Slyusar confirmed on Wednesday. A total of 10 missiles were intercepted by air defense units, preventing significant damage or casualties.

According to Ukrainian officials, the attack aimed at a chemical plant crucial to Russia's military operations, as it supplies rocket fuel. The incident caused a fire in a village house, but emergency services managed the situation efficiently. While the strike's industrial target was not explicitly mentioned by Slyusar, it aligns with reports from Ukrainian sources.

Unofficial sources on both sides speculated the use of Western-supplied missiles, though formal confirmations remain elusive. Meanwhile, in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-installed authorities claimed to have downed four additional missiles, citing British-sourced weapons as the possible arsenal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

