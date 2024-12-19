Senate Approves Landmark Defense Bill Amid Controversy

In a significant legislative move, the U.S. Senate has passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the 64th consecutive year, advancing it to the White House for President Joe Biden's approval. The NDAA remains a crucial vehicle for diverse military-related initiatives.

The bill, spanning 1,800 pages, includes a contentious provision that restricts TRICARE from covering certain gender-affirming care for transgender children of service members, a decision that drew criticism from transgender rights groups and led to opposition from some Democrats.

Other key features of the bill include measures to counter Chinese geopolitical threats, enhance U.S. support for Taiwan, and bolster U.S.-Israel missile defense cooperation. Notably, it prescribes substantial pay raises for troops, addressing the financial struggles of military families.

(With inputs from agencies.)