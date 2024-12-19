Left Menu

Senate Approves Landmark Defense Bill Amid Controversy

The U.S. Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the 64th consecutive year, moving it to President Biden's desk. The legislation includes provisions on transgender care restrictions, Taiwan support, and pay raises for troops, while also addressing concerns related to China and military quality of life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2024 04:05 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 04:05 IST
Senate Approves Landmark Defense Bill Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant legislative move, the U.S. Senate has passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the 64th consecutive year, advancing it to the White House for President Joe Biden's approval. The NDAA remains a crucial vehicle for diverse military-related initiatives.

The bill, spanning 1,800 pages, includes a contentious provision that restricts TRICARE from covering certain gender-affirming care for transgender children of service members, a decision that drew criticism from transgender rights groups and led to opposition from some Democrats.

Other key features of the bill include measures to counter Chinese geopolitical threats, enhance U.S. support for Taiwan, and bolster U.S.-Israel missile defense cooperation. Notably, it prescribes substantial pay raises for troops, addressing the financial struggles of military families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024