US Officials Eye Ban on TP-Link Over Cybersecurity Threats
U.S. authorities are contemplating a ban on China’s TP-Link Technology Co due to national security concerns. This follows cyber attack links and probes by the Commerce, Defense, and Justice departments, with potential sales prohibition looming. The issue underscores fears of Chinese-origin routers being used against U.S. infrastructure.
Amid rising national security concerns, U.S. authorities are exploring a potential ban on TP-Link Technology Co, a China-based company, from selling its internet routers in the American market. This development was reported by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday based on sources acquainted with the situation.
In a letter disclosed by Reuters, two U.S. lawmakers in August urged a comprehensive investigation into TP-Link and its affiliates, citing fears of these Wi-Fi routers facilitating cyber attacks on U.S. soil. This has led to separate probes by the Commerce, Defense, and Justice departments, according to the report, targeting a sales embargo on TP-Link routers possibly as early as next year.
The Commerce Department has already issued a subpoena to TP-Link, while the Defense Department has initiated an inquiry into Chinese-manufactured routers earlier this year, informed the report. Notably, Netgear, a rival company, saw its shares rise over 12% following these reports and increased scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)