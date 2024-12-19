Left Menu

US Officials Eye Ban on TP-Link Over Cybersecurity Threats

U.S. authorities are contemplating a ban on China’s TP-Link Technology Co due to national security concerns. This follows cyber attack links and probes by the Commerce, Defense, and Justice departments, with potential sales prohibition looming. The issue underscores fears of Chinese-origin routers being used against U.S. infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 07:25 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 07:25 IST
US Officials Eye Ban on TP-Link Over Cybersecurity Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid rising national security concerns, U.S. authorities are exploring a potential ban on TP-Link Technology Co, a China-based company, from selling its internet routers in the American market. This development was reported by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday based on sources acquainted with the situation.

In a letter disclosed by Reuters, two U.S. lawmakers in August urged a comprehensive investigation into TP-Link and its affiliates, citing fears of these Wi-Fi routers facilitating cyber attacks on U.S. soil. This has led to separate probes by the Commerce, Defense, and Justice departments, according to the report, targeting a sales embargo on TP-Link routers possibly as early as next year.

The Commerce Department has already issued a subpoena to TP-Link, while the Defense Department has initiated an inquiry into Chinese-manufactured routers earlier this year, informed the report. Notably, Netgear, a rival company, saw its shares rise over 12% following these reports and increased scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024