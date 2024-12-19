US Officials Eye Ban on TP-Link Over Cybersecurity Threats

Amid rising national security concerns, U.S. authorities are exploring a potential ban on TP-Link Technology Co, a China-based company, from selling its internet routers in the American market. This development was reported by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday based on sources acquainted with the situation.

In a letter disclosed by Reuters, two U.S. lawmakers in August urged a comprehensive investigation into TP-Link and its affiliates, citing fears of these Wi-Fi routers facilitating cyber attacks on U.S. soil. This has led to separate probes by the Commerce, Defense, and Justice departments, according to the report, targeting a sales embargo on TP-Link routers possibly as early as next year.

The Commerce Department has already issued a subpoena to TP-Link, while the Defense Department has initiated an inquiry into Chinese-manufactured routers earlier this year, informed the report. Notably, Netgear, a rival company, saw its shares rise over 12% following these reports and increased scrutiny.

