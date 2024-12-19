Freedom and Rehabilitation: Malaysians Return from Guantanamo

Two Malaysians, detained at Guantanamo Bay since 2006, have returned safely to Malaysia, state news agency Bernama reported, citing Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain. They will undergo rehabilitation before rejoining society, affirmed by the U.S Department of Defense's announcement of their repatriation.

Mohammed Farik bin Amin and Mohammed Nazir bin Lep had pleaded guilty to offenses including murder in violation of war laws before military commissions. According to the defense department, they have completed the requirements for a responsible transfer.

The Royal Malaysia Police, according to Razarudin, will facilitate the men's rehabilitation, emphasizing that everyone deserves a second chance. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has mandated an assessment process followed by a comprehensive rehabilitation phase, minister Saifuddin Nasution confirmed, aligning with principles of human rights and universal justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)