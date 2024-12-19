Left Menu

Security Forces Dismantle Militant Camps in Manipur

Security forces conducted a series of operations in Manipur's Imphal East district, dismantling militant camps of banned organizations KYKL and PREPAK. During the operations, weapons and communication devices were seized. Additionally, nine members of the KCP (Peoples' War Group) were arrested for extortion activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 19-12-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 09:20 IST
Security Forces Dismantle Militant Camps in Manipur
Indian Army Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Manipur have dismantled camps of two banned militant organizations during search operations in the Imphal East district, police reported on Thursday.

A significant breakthrough occurred on Wednesday when a hideout belonging to the proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) in Makou Pourabi was raided. Authorities seized an air gun, a mobile handset, and a bulletproof helmet.

The same day, another training camp of the outlawed PREPAK group at Makou Pourabi was demolished, with security forces recovering an INSAS LMG magazine, a bayonet, five wooden dummy guns, two walkie-talkie sets, and cartridges. In a parallel crackdown, nine cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples' War Group) were arrested over the past two days for participating in extortion activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024