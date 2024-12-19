Security Forces Dismantle Militant Camps in Manipur

Security forces in Manipur have dismantled camps of two banned militant organizations during search operations in the Imphal East district, police reported on Thursday.

A significant breakthrough occurred on Wednesday when a hideout belonging to the proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) in Makou Pourabi was raided. Authorities seized an air gun, a mobile handset, and a bulletproof helmet.

The same day, another training camp of the outlawed PREPAK group at Makou Pourabi was demolished, with security forces recovering an INSAS LMG magazine, a bayonet, five wooden dummy guns, two walkie-talkie sets, and cartridges. In a parallel crackdown, nine cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples' War Group) were arrested over the past two days for participating in extortion activities.

