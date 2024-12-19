Left Menu

Escape from Mizoram: Two Myanmarese Inmates Flee Jail

Two women from Myanmar, Vansuieni and Lalchhanmawii, escaped from Champhai district jail in Mizoram, India. They fled through a toilet made of tin sheets. Both were on trial for drug trafficking. Lalchhanmawii had a history of escape, previously fleeing from Aizawl Women's Central Jail in 2022.

Aizawl | Updated: 19-12-2024 11:52 IST
In a dramatic escape, two Myanmarese prisoners fled from a jail in Mizoram's Champhai district, police reported on Thursday.

Officials said the women, identified as Vansuieni alias Suinunfeli and Lalchhanmawii, managed their escape through a toilet constructed with tin sheets.

Currently involved in drug trafficking trials, this escape has prompted a thorough search effort across the region.

Notably, this isn't Lalchhanmawii's first breakout; she had previously escaped from Aizawl Women's Central Jail last year and was re-arrested in May 2023 after being named by detainees with heroin.

The Champhai district notably shares a border with Myanmar, complicating the search efforts.

