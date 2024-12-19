Escape from Mizoram: Two Myanmarese Inmates Flee Jail

In a dramatic escape, two Myanmarese prisoners fled from a jail in Mizoram's Champhai district, police reported on Thursday.

Officials said the women, identified as Vansuieni alias Suinunfeli and Lalchhanmawii, managed their escape through a toilet constructed with tin sheets.

Currently involved in drug trafficking trials, this escape has prompted a thorough search effort across the region.

Notably, this isn't Lalchhanmawii's first breakout; she had previously escaped from Aizawl Women's Central Jail last year and was re-arrested in May 2023 after being named by detainees with heroin.

The Champhai district notably shares a border with Myanmar, complicating the search efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)