Ukrainian Air Force Thwarts Massive Drone and Missile Attack
The Ukrainian air force reported that Russia launched 85 drones in an overnight attack, with 45 being shot down and 40 failing to reach their targets. Additionally, two ballistic and one guided missile struck Sumy and Dnirpopetrovsk, causing damage to apartment buildings and municipal property.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 19-12-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 12:06 IST
In a significant overnight offensive, the Ukrainian air force intercepted a major assault launched by Russia, comprising 85 drones. Among these, 45 drones were successfully intercepted, while 40 others did not reach their intended targets, as reported on Thursday.
Furthermore, the attack involved two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and a Kh-59/69 guided missile, escalating the intensity of the bombardment, according to air force officials.
The missile onslaught inflicted damage on apartment buildings and municipal properties in the Sumy and Dnirpopetrovsk regions, emphasizing the severity of the strike.
