Ukrainian Air Force Thwarts Massive Drone and Missile Attack

In a significant overnight offensive, the Ukrainian air force intercepted a major assault launched by Russia, comprising 85 drones. Among these, 45 drones were successfully intercepted, while 40 others did not reach their intended targets, as reported on Thursday.

Furthermore, the attack involved two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and a Kh-59/69 guided missile, escalating the intensity of the bombardment, according to air force officials.

The missile onslaught inflicted damage on apartment buildings and municipal properties in the Sumy and Dnirpopetrovsk regions, emphasizing the severity of the strike.

