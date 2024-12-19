US Government Urges Supreme Court to Reject Tahawwur Rana's Extradition Petition

The United States government has called on the Supreme Court to dismiss a petition filed by Mumbai attack convict Tahawwur Rana to avoid his extradition to India. Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is wanted by India for his role in the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai.

Rana has lost several legal battles in lower and federal courts, including the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. In his latest move, he filed a petition for a writ of certiorari with the US Supreme Court, marking his last legal avenue to avert extradition.

US Solicitor General Elizabeth B Prelogar argued against the petition, stating that Rana is not entitled to relief in this case. The Indian government also seeks charges against Rana not covered by previous US prosecutions, including forgery charges related to activities in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)