Repatriation of Syrian Soldiers Marks New Chapter

Iraq has commenced the return of Syrian soldiers, related to deposed leader Bashar al-Assad, to Syria. This follows coordination with Syrian authorities. Around 2,000 soldiers sought refuge in Iraq amid the rebel-led overthrow of Assad. The Syrian rebels seized Damascus unopposed earlier this month.

19-12-2024
Iraq has begun the process of sending Syrian soldiers back to Syria after the overthrow of former leader Bashar al-Assad, an official Iraqi security source confirmed on Thursday.

The operation was coordinated with Syrian authorities and involves around 2,000 soldiers who fled to Iraq as rebels advanced towards Damascus.

According to local reports, the soldiers crossed into Iraq at Al-Qaim border and sought refuge there following an unopposed takeover of the Syrian capital by rebels led by Ahmed al-Sharaa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

