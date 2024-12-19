Left Menu

Baltic Breach: Mystery of the Yi Peng 3 Vessel Unfolds

Swedish police, alongside Chinese authorities, investigate the Chinese vessel Yi Peng 3, suspected of causing Baltic Sea cable breaches. The ship, near Sweden, is under scrutiny for damaging critical undersea cables. The incidents from November are considered potential sabotage, as diplomatic discussions continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:30 IST
COPENHAGEN - A Chinese vessel named Yi Peng 3 is at the heart of Swedish investigations into recent undersea fibre-optic cable breaches in the Baltic Sea. On Thursday, police boarded the ship, which has been stationary near the breach site, after Chinese authorities extended an invitation for examination.

The vessel, which departed from Russia's Ust-Luga on November 15, aligns with the timeline and location of the undersea damages, as confirmed by MarineTraffic data analysis. Swedish police clarified their role as mere observers during the Chinese-led investigation onboard.

Danish officials facilitated the boarding process in the Kattegat strait while Swedish prosecutors continue probing the potential sabotage, with Germany's defense minister suspecting malicious intent behind the November 17-18 incidents in Sweden's economic zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

