UK Sanctions Georgian Officials Over Protest Crackdown

The British government has sanctioned five high-ranking Georgian officials in response to aggressive actions taken during protests in Georgia. This decision was detailed in an official notice released on Thursday.

These sanctions come in the wake of wide-scale protests triggered by the announcement of a halt in talks about Georgia's accession to the European Union.

The sanctions specifically target officials within Georgia's interior ministry, which orchestrated a forceful police response against demonstrators, a move deemed excessive by the UK government.

(With inputs from agencies.)