Manhattan Murder Mystery: Extradition Hearing for Suspect in Executive's Killing

Luigi Mangione, 26, the suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealth Group executive Brian Thompson, is set to appear in a Pennsylvania court on Thursday. The hearing will focus on New York's request to extradite him to face murder charges, including first-degree murder and terrorism.

Mangione, arrested on Dec. 9 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, is accused of premeditated assassination. Authorities discovered a self-assembled handgun and fake IDs in his possession. The New York Times reported that federal charges could also be filed, potentially opening the door for a death penalty case.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg suggests Mangione might not contest the extradition. Mangione's motivations, as per Bragg's office, align with terrorism under New York law due to their intent to influence government policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)