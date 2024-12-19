Left Menu

Corruption Scandal Unfolds in Land Revenue Departments

A revenue inspector in Mulki was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh for legal documentation entries, following a sting by Lokayukta police. Simultaneously, another officer in Bidar was apprehended for accepting a Rs 75,000 bribe. Investigations into these corruption cases are ongoing.

In a significant crackdown on corruption, a revenue inspector in Mulki was apprehended while accepting a hefty bribe of Rs 4 lakh. This operation was meticulously executed by the Lokayukta police, targeting unlawful demands in the administration.

The inspector was reportedly soliciting money to insert the names of legal heirs in the Record of Rights, Tenancy and Crops (RTC) column. The police successfully caught the official in the act, leading to his immediate arrest and recovery of the illegal sum.

In a parallel sting, the Lokayukta police nabbed another government official in Bidar. The accused, a land surveyor in the ADLR office, allegedly demanded Rs 1.5 lakh for land surveying services, but was caught with a Rs 75,000 bribe. Investigations are currently in progress.

