Star Air Resumes Vital Bidar-Bangalore Route, Boosting Regional Connectivity

In a strategic move to expand its network, Star Air has announced the resumption of its air services on the Bidar-Bangalore route, a year after they were discontinued. The relaunch, inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, marks a significant step forward for the airline's expansion plans.

The CEO of Star Air, Simran Singh Tiwana, emphasized the critical role this route will play in improving regional connectivity. With the new service, passengers now have a faster, more comfortable alternative to lengthy road or rail journeys, greatly benefiting local economic development and travel efficiency.

With aims to expand its fleet to 25 aircraft in the next three years, Star Air currently operates nine planes, positioning itself as a dynamic player in the regional airline industry. This initiative is expected to facilitate not only enhanced commuter convenience but also stimulate economic growth in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)