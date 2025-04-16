Left Menu

Star Air Resumes Vital Bidar-Bangalore Route, Boosting Regional Connectivity

Star Air, based in Bangalore, has resumed its air services on the Bidar-Bangalore route after a year-long hiatus. The relaunch was initiated by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This move aims to enhance regional connectivity, benefiting business travellers, tourists, students, and defense personnel by significantly reducing travel time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:40 IST
Star Air Resumes Vital Bidar-Bangalore Route, Boosting Regional Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to expand its network, Star Air has announced the resumption of its air services on the Bidar-Bangalore route, a year after they were discontinued. The relaunch, inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, marks a significant step forward for the airline's expansion plans.

The CEO of Star Air, Simran Singh Tiwana, emphasized the critical role this route will play in improving regional connectivity. With the new service, passengers now have a faster, more comfortable alternative to lengthy road or rail journeys, greatly benefiting local economic development and travel efficiency.

With aims to expand its fleet to 25 aircraft in the next three years, Star Air currently operates nine planes, positioning itself as a dynamic player in the regional airline industry. This initiative is expected to facilitate not only enhanced commuter convenience but also stimulate economic growth in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025