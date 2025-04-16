Star Air Resumes Vital Bidar-Bangalore Route, Boosting Regional Connectivity
Star Air, based in Bangalore, has resumed its air services on the Bidar-Bangalore route after a year-long hiatus. The relaunch was initiated by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This move aims to enhance regional connectivity, benefiting business travellers, tourists, students, and defense personnel by significantly reducing travel time.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to expand its network, Star Air has announced the resumption of its air services on the Bidar-Bangalore route, a year after they were discontinued. The relaunch, inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, marks a significant step forward for the airline's expansion plans.
The CEO of Star Air, Simran Singh Tiwana, emphasized the critical role this route will play in improving regional connectivity. With the new service, passengers now have a faster, more comfortable alternative to lengthy road or rail journeys, greatly benefiting local economic development and travel efficiency.
With aims to expand its fleet to 25 aircraft in the next three years, Star Air currently operates nine planes, positioning itself as a dynamic player in the regional airline industry. This initiative is expected to facilitate not only enhanced commuter convenience but also stimulate economic growth in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Protests 'Garbage Cess' Amidst Rising Costs: Karnataka Congress Under Fire
Karnataka BJP Criticizes Congress Government for Price Hike and New Garbage Tax
Karnataka Minister Blasts BJP's Economic Policies Amidst Uproar
Karnataka's Controversial 'Garbage Cess' Sparks Political Outrage
Price Hike Demon: Criticism Against Karnataka's Governance