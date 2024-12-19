Left Menu

School Scandal: President Arrested Amid Teacher Abuse Allegations

The president of a Pune private school has been arrested for negligence following molestation charges against a dance teacher. The teacher is accused of abusing multiple students over two years. Authorities claim the school failed in its duty to conduct proper background checks and protect children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Pune police have detained the president of a private English medium school due to alleged negligence concerning a molestation case involving a 39-year-old dance teacher.

The arrest follows accusations that the school president failed to conduct the necessary verification of the teacher, leading to repeated instances of abuse over two years.

The teacher, now facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, was reported by a student, prompting further investigations and subsequent arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

