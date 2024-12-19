School Scandal: President Arrested Amid Teacher Abuse Allegations

The Pune police have detained the president of a private English medium school due to alleged negligence concerning a molestation case involving a 39-year-old dance teacher.

The arrest follows accusations that the school president failed to conduct the necessary verification of the teacher, leading to repeated instances of abuse over two years.

The teacher, now facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, was reported by a student, prompting further investigations and subsequent arrests.

