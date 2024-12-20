Left Menu

High-Level Scandal: NYC Mayor's Advisor Indicted

Ingrid Lewis-Martin, a former senior aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, has been charged with bribery. The Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, announced the charges, alleging her involvement in a significant bribery, money laundering, and conspiracy operation exploiting her influential role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 00:08 IST
High-Level Scandal: NYC Mayor's Advisor Indicted

In a startling turn of events, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, a former close advisor to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, has been formally charged with bribery by the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The charges allege that Lewis-Martin was involved in an extensive bribery, money laundering, and conspiracy operation, abusing her position as Chief Advisor to the Mayor of New York City.

This indictment marks a significant moment in the ongoing scrutiny of political aides and raises concerns about ethical governance within the city's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024