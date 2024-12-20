Left Menu

Nation Mourns as Report Cites 'Human Error' in Gen Rawat's Crash

The death of India's first Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Bipin Rawat, in a helicopter crash on December 8, 2021, has been attributed to human error, according to a parliamentary report. The incident involved a total of 34 aircraft crashes, with human error frequently cited as a cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 00:38 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 00:38 IST
  • India

India's initial Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, tragically died in a Mi-17 V5 helicopter crash on December 8, 2021. According to a parliamentary report, 'human error' was the primary reason for the incident that claimed the lives of Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and several armed forces personnel.

The report, presented to Parliament, details the alarming number of aircraft crashes under the 13th Defence Plan. A total of 34 such incidents, including nine IAF aircraft accidents between 2021-22, have been reported. Each incident's cause was specified, with many citing human error.

The Defence Ministry has assured that extensive inquiries have been conducted, and recommendations have been made to improve procedures, training, and operations to prevent future occurrences. Measures to address the inquiry outcomes are in progress, albeit with some still pending implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

