Resignations in US Government Over Gaza Policy Highlight Deep Division

President Joe Biden's stance on Israel's actions in its lengthy conflict in Gaza has sparked significant unrest within his administration. More than a dozen officials have quit, criticizing Washington for allegedly ignoring the impacts of the conflict. The administration rebuffs these claims, noting its concern over civilian casualties and humanitarian actions in Gaza, where over 45,000 people have been reported killed.

The conflict surged after a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, resulting in around 1,200 deaths and about 250 hostages. While the US government has not specifically addressed each resignation, it has stated that it embraces dissenting voices. Notable resignations include Mike Casey, a former State Department official, and Maryam Hassanein of the Department of the Interior, who has decried the U.S. policy as enabling genocide.

Military and agency officials like Mohammed Abu Hashem and Riley Livermore have also stepped down, unable to reconcile their roles with the outcomes of US strategies. Resignations came from various sectors including USAID contractor Alexander Smith, and Jewish political appointee Lily Greenberg Call, each citing moral objections to the administration's policies. These cumulative resignations underscore a significant division within the US government regarding its foreign policy on Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)