Chinese Agent Arrested in US Election Manipulation Case

Yaoning 'Mike' Sun, a Chinese national, was arrested for allegedly acting as an illegal agent for Beijing while managing a politician's campaign in Southern California. Charged with conspiring with Chen Jun, Sun is accused of promoting Chinese interests through election manipulation, highlighting concerns over foreign influence on US politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-12-2024 06:47 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 06:47 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A Chinese national was apprehended on Thursday, accused of serving as an illicit operative for Beijing while managing a political campaign in Southern California. The arrest of Yaoning 'Mike' Sun underscores escalating worries about the Chinese government's attempts to sway local elections in the U.S.

Sun's arrest aligns with revelations of his collaboration with Chen Jun, who received a 20-month sentence for acting as an illegal agent of the Chinese government. Court documents indicate that Sun was instructed to recount election influence efforts, soliciting $80,000 to further Chinese-aligned activities in the U.S.

This case is part of a larger narrative involving the People's Republic of China's attempts to impact U.S. foreign and domestic policy. Authorities express concern over China's strategy to support candidates sympathetic to its foreign policy goals, further illustrated by similar charges against individuals in other U.S. states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

