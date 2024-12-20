Left Menu

Palestinian Americans Sue U.S. Government Over Gaza Evacuation Failure

Nine Palestinian Americans have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government, alleging discrimination after failing to rescue them from the Gaza war zone. The lawsuit claims their constitutional rights were violated as the U.S. didn't prioritize their evacuation like in previous conflicts. Advocacy groups support the legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 08:37 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 08:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nine Palestinian Americans have taken legal action against the U.S. government, asserting that it neglected to evacuate them and their families from Gaza amid a lethal conflict with Israel that has left thousands dead and triggered a humanitarian crisis.

The lawsuit accuses the State Department of discrimination towards Americans of Palestinian descent, alleging a failure to afford them the same evacuation efforts typically provided to Americans of other backgrounds in similar situations. This legal move follows another lawsuit from earlier in the week, challenging the U.S. government's support for Israel's military actions.

The State Department refrained from commenting on the ongoing litigation but emphasized that ensuring the safety and security of American citizens is a 'top priority.' The case, driven by the Council on American Islamic Relations and attorney Maria Kari, names President Biden and top U.S. officials as defendants, underlining claims of unequal protection under the U.S. Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

