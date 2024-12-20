Palestinian Americans Sue U.S. Government Over Gaza Evacuation Failure

Nine Palestinian Americans have taken legal action against the U.S. government, asserting that it neglected to evacuate them and their families from Gaza amid a lethal conflict with Israel that has left thousands dead and triggered a humanitarian crisis.

The lawsuit accuses the State Department of discrimination towards Americans of Palestinian descent, alleging a failure to afford them the same evacuation efforts typically provided to Americans of other backgrounds in similar situations. This legal move follows another lawsuit from earlier in the week, challenging the U.S. government's support for Israel's military actions.

The State Department refrained from commenting on the ongoing litigation but emphasized that ensuring the safety and security of American citizens is a 'top priority.' The case, driven by the Council on American Islamic Relations and attorney Maria Kari, names President Biden and top U.S. officials as defendants, underlining claims of unequal protection under the U.S. Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)