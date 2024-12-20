Supreme Court Grants Bail to Convicts in Hashimpura Massacre Case

The Supreme Court on Friday approved bail for two more convicts in the notorious Hashimpura massacre case. The incident, which took place in 1987, involved the killing of 38 individuals by Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel during communal tensions in Hashimpura, UP.

In a recent session, a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih considered the submissions of senior advocate Amit Anand Tiwari. Tiwari, representing the convict Budhi Singh, argued for bail on the basis of parity, pointing out Singh's six-year imprisonment, similar to other convicts granted earlier bail.

Both convicts, represented by senior advocates, underscored the lack of identification evidence that previously led to their acquittal. The Delhi High Court had overturned the trial court’s ruling in 2018, convicting 16 personnel for murder and related charges, sentencing them to life imprisonment.

