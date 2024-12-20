Supreme Court Grants Bail to Convicts in Hashimpura Massacre Case
The Supreme Court granted bail to two more convicts in the 1987 Hashimpura massacre case, where 38 individuals were killed by Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel in UP. This follows an earlier bail grant to eight convicts. The high court had reversed an acquittal and sentenced 16 to life imprisonment.
The Supreme Court on Friday approved bail for two more convicts in the notorious Hashimpura massacre case. The incident, which took place in 1987, involved the killing of 38 individuals by Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel during communal tensions in Hashimpura, UP.
In a recent session, a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih considered the submissions of senior advocate Amit Anand Tiwari. Tiwari, representing the convict Budhi Singh, argued for bail on the basis of parity, pointing out Singh's six-year imprisonment, similar to other convicts granted earlier bail.
Both convicts, represented by senior advocates, underscored the lack of identification evidence that previously led to their acquittal. The Delhi High Court had overturned the trial court’s ruling in 2018, convicting 16 personnel for murder and related charges, sentencing them to life imprisonment.
