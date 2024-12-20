Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Bail to Convicts in Hashimpura Massacre Case

The Supreme Court granted bail to two more convicts in the 1987 Hashimpura massacre case, where 38 individuals were killed by Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel in UP. This follows an earlier bail grant to eight convicts. The high court had reversed an acquittal and sentenced 16 to life imprisonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:00 IST
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Convicts in Hashimpura Massacre Case
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday approved bail for two more convicts in the notorious Hashimpura massacre case. The incident, which took place in 1987, involved the killing of 38 individuals by Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel during communal tensions in Hashimpura, UP.

In a recent session, a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih considered the submissions of senior advocate Amit Anand Tiwari. Tiwari, representing the convict Budhi Singh, argued for bail on the basis of parity, pointing out Singh's six-year imprisonment, similar to other convicts granted earlier bail.

Both convicts, represented by senior advocates, underscored the lack of identification evidence that previously led to their acquittal. The Delhi High Court had overturned the trial court’s ruling in 2018, convicting 16 personnel for murder and related charges, sentencing them to life imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024