Suspicious Bag Sparks Alarm at BJP Office

An unclaimed bag with a police sticker ignited panic at the BJP office on Pandit Pant Marg in central Delhi, an official reported on Friday.

The suspicious package, discovered near the office's main entrance in the afternoon, prompted police to secure the vicinity after office staff raised the alarm, the official noted.

A media member later arrived, claiming the bag after a police inspection confirmed it did not pose any threat, the official stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)