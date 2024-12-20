Left Menu

Suspicious Bag Sparks Alarm at BJP Office

A bag with a police sticker caused panic at BJP's office in Delhi, leading police to cordon off the area. The bag, found near the entrance, had been abandoned until a media person later claimed it. Police ensured there was no threat before declaring the area safe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unclaimed bag with a police sticker ignited panic at the BJP office on Pandit Pant Marg in central Delhi, an official reported on Friday.

The suspicious package, discovered near the office's main entrance in the afternoon, prompted police to secure the vicinity after office staff raised the alarm, the official noted.

A media member later arrived, claiming the bag after a police inspection confirmed it did not pose any threat, the official stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

