Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Zagreb School: Knife Attack Leaves One Dead

A knife attack at Precko Elementary School in Zagreb resulted in the death of a 7-year-old girl, injuring a teacher and five other students. The suspect, described as a young male and reportedly 19 years old, has been detained. The incident shocked the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zagreb | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:43 IST
Tragedy Strikes Zagreb School: Knife Attack Leaves One Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Croatia

A harrowing knife attack at Precko Elementary School in Zagreb has left a 7-year-old girl dead and a teacher, along with five other students, wounded. The assault took place at 9:50 a.m., sending shockwaves throughout the Croatian capital.

Authorities have detained a suspect identified as a 'young male,' with Health Minister Irena Hristic confirming that the attacker is over 18, and media reports indicating he is 19.

As the investigation continues, chilling video footage has emerged, showing children fleeing from the school, highlighting the severity and impact of the attack on the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024