Tragedy Strikes Zagreb School: Knife Attack Leaves One Dead

A harrowing knife attack at Precko Elementary School in Zagreb has left a 7-year-old girl dead and a teacher, along with five other students, wounded. The assault took place at 9:50 a.m., sending shockwaves throughout the Croatian capital.

Authorities have detained a suspect identified as a 'young male,' with Health Minister Irena Hristic confirming that the attacker is over 18, and media reports indicating he is 19.

As the investigation continues, chilling video footage has emerged, showing children fleeing from the school, highlighting the severity and impact of the attack on the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)