Jharkhand Health Minister Criticizes Central Neglect in Healthcare Funding

Jharkhand Health Minister Dr. Irfan Ansari launched a scathing critique against the central government on Friday, accusing it of ignoring the state's urgent healthcare needs. In an interview with ANI, Dr. Ansari lamented the shortages afflicting Jharkhand's medical colleges, doctors, and paramedical staff, blaming federal neglect.

Speaking passionately, Dr. Ansari stated, "The central government is funding BJP-ruled states but neglecting our more impoverished state of Jharkhand. Despite using our resources, they fail to allocate adequate funds," he charged. Reassuring the public, he promised to bolster healthcare infrastructure with the state's limited budget.

Addressing the nursing staff crunch, the minister announced plans to establish new nursing colleges and streamline processes for new educational institutions. On the topic of the state's COVID-19 response, Ansari defended their approach, prioritizing lives over paperwork. He also discussed the state's development of medical education, aiming for increased seats in MBBS and PG courses.

