Shakeup in Brazil: New Health Minister Appointed

In a significant move within Brazil's government, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has ousted Nisia Trindade from her position as health minister, appointing Alexandre Padilha to the post, according to a statement from the presidential palace on Tuesday.

Padilha, who holds the role of institutional relations minister, is set to be sworn in at a ceremony scheduled for March 6. This reshuffle marks the second alteration in Lula's cabinet this year, following the January replacement of the presidential head of communications, linked to dipping approval ratings.

The latest change occurs as Lula considers appointing Workers Party leader Gleisi Hoffmann as the institutional relations minister, as reported by Reuters on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)