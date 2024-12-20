Left Menu

Guardians of the Frontier: SSB's Role in National Security

Amit Shah praises the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) for its crucial role in securing borders with Nepal and Bhutan and tackling Naxalism in Bihar and Jharkhand. Celebrating SSB's 61st Raising Day, he highlights its vital initiatives in cultural integration, disaster relief, and contributions to national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:52 IST
Guardians of the Frontier: SSB's Role in National Security
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendable gesture, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has lauded the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) for its instrumental role in securing India's borders with friendly neighbors, Nepal and Bhutan. During the 61st Raising Day celebration in Siliguri, West Bengal, Shah emphasized the SSB's alertness and presence, bringing a sense of security to the Siliguri Corridor and Eastern region. The minister acknowledged the SSB's critical role in combating Naxalism in Bihar and Jharkhand, a move that significantly weakened extremist activities in Chhattisgarh.

Shah also praised the force's unique initiatives in fostering cultural integration. By connecting border villages' culture, language, and heritage with the national mainstream, the SSB has strengthened the bond between the nation and its border communities. The SSB's initiatives in nurturing national interests and preventing illegal activities were underscored as vital for national security.

Moreover, Shah highlighted the SSB's significant contributions during natural calamities, such as floods and landslides. Recognizing their swift response and determination during disaster relief operations, he commended the selfless service of the SSB personnel, attributing their actions to saving numerous lives. In a heartfelt tribute on X, Shah paid homage to SSB martyrs and celebrated the force's dedication to national security and public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024