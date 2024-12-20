Guardians of the Frontier: SSB's Role in National Security

In a commendable gesture, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has lauded the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) for its instrumental role in securing India's borders with friendly neighbors, Nepal and Bhutan. During the 61st Raising Day celebration in Siliguri, West Bengal, Shah emphasized the SSB's alertness and presence, bringing a sense of security to the Siliguri Corridor and Eastern region. The minister acknowledged the SSB's critical role in combating Naxalism in Bihar and Jharkhand, a move that significantly weakened extremist activities in Chhattisgarh.

Shah also praised the force's unique initiatives in fostering cultural integration. By connecting border villages' culture, language, and heritage with the national mainstream, the SSB has strengthened the bond between the nation and its border communities. The SSB's initiatives in nurturing national interests and preventing illegal activities were underscored as vital for national security.

Moreover, Shah highlighted the SSB's significant contributions during natural calamities, such as floods and landslides. Recognizing their swift response and determination during disaster relief operations, he commended the selfless service of the SSB personnel, attributing their actions to saving numerous lives. In a heartfelt tribute on X, Shah paid homage to SSB martyrs and celebrated the force's dedication to national security and public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)