NIA Chargesheet Advances in Chhattisgarh BJP Leader Murder Case

In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has submitted a supplementary chargesheet implicating three additional CPI (Maoist) operatives in the murder of Chhattisgarh BJP leader Ratan Dubey. This was confirmed by an official statement released on Friday.

The charged individuals, identified as Sainuram Korram, Laluram Korram, and an unidentified armed cadre, face severe allegations under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. According to the NIA, the three were deeply involved in the criminal conspiracy leading to Dubey's assassination during a local election campaign.

With the killing aimed at undermining democratic processes and instilling fear, the agency has connected these operatives to the Bayanar Area Committee and Barsoor Area Committee of the CPI (Maoist). The case, initially managed by local police, was taken over by the NIA in February of this year, resulting in the earlier chargesheeting of Dhan Singh Korram in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)