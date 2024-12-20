Courtroom Chaos: Retaliatory Murder Sparks Protest

A 25-year-old man allegedly connected to a murder was brutally killed by a four-member gang near Tirunelveli district court, police reported on Friday.

The incident occurred when S Mayandi, also known as Palla Mayandi, was set to appear before the Principal Sessions Judge and was ambushed by the gang. Attempting to escape, he headed towards the court entrance, but the attackers surrounded and killed him.

Security personnel and a number of advocates managed to apprehend one assailant, while the other three were secured later. The murder led to a protest by advocates, demanding improved police security on court premises.

The police speculate that the murder was in retaliation for the killing of a scheduled caste panchayat ward member, for which Mayandi was a suspect. He had been arrested and was out on bail.

State Law Minister S Regupathy praised the quick arrest of all four suspects within two hours of the killing, countering AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami's criticism of the government's handling of law and order.

In response, the Madras High Court has ordered enhanced security measures across district courts.

