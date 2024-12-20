Left Menu

High Court Orders Control Amidst Controversial Dharma Sansad in Haridwar

The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the Haridwar SSP to maintain law and order amid a contentious 'Dharma Sansad' event by Yati Narsinghanand. The event, promising the formation of a Hindu nation, saw the court urging the state to adhere to Supreme Court guidelines on handling provocative speeches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 20-12-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 22:11 IST
High Court Orders Control Amidst Controversial Dharma Sansad in Haridwar
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has issued a directive to the Senior Superintendent of Police in Haridwar to ensure law and order is maintained in light of a planned 'Dharma Sansad' conference by controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand.

A petition was heard by Justice Alok Kumar Verma, which challenged the priest's call to Hindu organizations to gather in Haridwar to advance the agenda of a Hindu nation.

The court urged the state government to follow the Supreme Court's guidelines from the Shine Abdullah vs. State case, which stated that state governments should take action, even without a complaint, against any provocative speech targeting any religion.

The petition highlighted Narsinghanand's incendiary speeches and his invitation to Hindu groups to convene from December 19 to 21 in Haridwar.

Known for making inflammatory speeches against minorities, the priest from Dasna, Uttar Pradesh, performed a 'mahayagya' at Bhairav ghat after authorities disallowed the commencement of the Dharma Sansad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024