High Court Orders Control Amidst Controversial Dharma Sansad in Haridwar

The Uttarakhand High Court has issued a directive to the Senior Superintendent of Police in Haridwar to ensure law and order is maintained in light of a planned 'Dharma Sansad' conference by controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand.

A petition was heard by Justice Alok Kumar Verma, which challenged the priest's call to Hindu organizations to gather in Haridwar to advance the agenda of a Hindu nation.

The court urged the state government to follow the Supreme Court's guidelines from the Shine Abdullah vs. State case, which stated that state governments should take action, even without a complaint, against any provocative speech targeting any religion.

The petition highlighted Narsinghanand's incendiary speeches and his invitation to Hindu groups to convene from December 19 to 21 in Haridwar.

Known for making inflammatory speeches against minorities, the priest from Dasna, Uttar Pradesh, performed a 'mahayagya' at Bhairav ghat after authorities disallowed the commencement of the Dharma Sansad.

(With inputs from agencies.)