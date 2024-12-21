Left Menu

Security and economic woes plague West Africa, as key elections loom

Leonardo Santos Simão, highlighted upcoming presidential elections in Côte d’Ivoire and Guinea-Bissau, and the adoption of constitutional reforms amid a strained political environment in Gambia.

UN News | Updated: 21-12-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 21:07 IST
Security and economic woes plague West Africa, as key elections loom
In Senegal, electoral observer missions highlighted the transparency of the process and the trust placed by political parties in national institutions, he added. Image Credit:

West Africa and the Sahel continue to grapple with a confluence of political, security and humanitarian crises as countries prepares for pivotal elections in 2025, the UN special envoy for the vast region told ambassadors in the Security Council on Friday.

 

Leonardo Santos Simão, highlighted upcoming presidential elections in Côte d’Ivoire and Guinea-Bissau, and the adoption of constitutional reforms amid a strained political environment in Gambia.

He also commended recent successful elections in Ghana and Senegal, noting the signing of a “Peace Pact” by all presidential candidates in Ghana and the smooth transfer of power following orderly concessions by political rivals.  

In Senegal, electoral observer missions highlighted the transparency of the process and the trust placed by political parties in national institutions, he added.

“These two elections demonstrate progress in democracy in the region,” Mr. Simão said.

Challenges remain

However, several countries in the region – including Ghana and Senegal – continue to face significant economic challenges.

“They will require support to manage rising debt and implement projects that protect livelihoods, otherwise their democratic gains may fail to satisfy the expectations of the populations, in particular among women and the youth,” Mr. Simão warned.

He also urged efforts to prioritise preventive diplomacy and dialogue in the region, while emphasising he remains focused on fostering mutual understanding and encouraging common ground with all stakeholders.

“While the positive outcomes of these engagements are gradual, there are promising signs of increased collaboration on people-centred, pragmatic solutions to the region’s security, governance, humanitarian and socio-economic challenges,” he added.

Escalating security threats

Insecurity remains the most urgent concern, with terrorist groups becoming increasingly aggressive and utilising sophisticated weaponry, including drones. Recent attacks in the Central Sahel have claimed many lives, affecting civilians and security personnel alike.

Beyond the Sahel, violent extremism and organized crime have begun to spill into Gulf of Guinea nations, such as Benin and Togo, threatening more regional destabilisation.  

The cessation of operations by the G5-Sahel Joint Force and the restructuring of the Accra Initiative, highlight the urgent need to reinvigorate regional security mechanisms, Mr. Simão said.

He called for increased support for the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), the only functioning security platform in the Lake Chad Basin, which is struggling to counter increasingly well-equipped terrorist groups.

Humanitarian crisis deepens

The humanitarian situation in the region also remains challenging.

Chad, hosting two million refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) – including those fleeing the violence in Sudan – is grappling with the dual challenges of displacement and severe flooding.

In Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Nigeria, escalating violence has displaced millions, while underfunded humanitarian appeals leave many vulnerable.

“I urge partners to contribute to the humanitarian appeal, which remains less than 50 percent funded,” Mr. Simão said.

Withdrawal from ECOWAS

He also briefed Council members of the Summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) last week, where leaders took note of the decision by Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger to withdraw from the bloc.  

While formal withdrawal proceedings are expected to commence in late January 2025, ECOWAS leaders also extended a six-month window for dialogue, in case rapprochement is possible.

 
 

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024